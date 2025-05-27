HBO Announces Three Leads for Harry Potter Series After 30,000 Kid Auditions

Warner Bros Discovery has cast the three young actors who’ll bring Harry Potter’s main characters to life in HBO’s upcoming series. The company – which stirred controversy when it rebranded HBO Max last year – finally revealed who’ll step into the roles made famous by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

Dominic McLaughlin has been tapped to play Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton portraying Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout taking on the role of Ron Weasley. All three performers are newcomers to professional acting, continuing the franchise’s tradition of discovering fresh talent.

The casting process was extensive. HBO’s team reportedly auditioned over 30,000 children for these coveted roles in what’s planned as a decade-long series adaptation covering all seven books in J.K. Rowling’s beloved series.

The show’s leadership couldn’t contain their enthusiasm about the selection.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there,” said showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner and director/EP Mark Mylod in a statement.

They won’t be alone at Hogwarts.

The young trio joins an impressive cast of established actors already announced for key roles. Jon Lithgow will portray Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, while Paapa Essiedu takes on the complex role of Severus Snape. Janet McTeer has been cast as Professor McGonagall, with Nick Frost bringing gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid to life.

Production is set to begin soon with a target release in 2026 – roughly 25 years after the first film premiered.

The original Harry Potter film franchise ran from 2001 to 2011, producing eight blockbuster films that followed Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint as they grew up alongside their characters. The subsequent Fantastic Beasts prequels failed to capture the same magic, with diminishing returns both critically and commercially.

Beyond the silver screen, the Wizarding World franchise (encompassing books, films, video games, the Broadway play, and merchandise) stands as one of entertainment’s most valuable properties, having generated over $34 billion in revenue – making HBO’s investment in the television adaptation a potentially shrewd business move despite the pressure of meeting fan expectations.