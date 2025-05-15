Nantucket First Great White Shark Spotted After Seal Attack Off Beach

Nantucket’s waters just welcomed their first great white shark of the season, weeks ahead of Memorial Day’s unofficial summer kickoff. Marine officials confirmed the predator’s arrival after a wounded seal with distinctive bite marks was spotted off Smith’s Point in Madaket.

The coastal waters between Nantucket and Cape Cod have evolved into North America’s premier hotspot for great white shark activity. Scientists studying these apex predators have found the region serves multiple purposes in their lifecycle – from breeding grounds to feeding territories. The area’s booming seal population provides an irresistible buffet for these massive sharks.

Massachusetts marine biologist John Chisholm confirmed this as the island’s first great white sighting of the year after reviewing footage of the injured seal. The Nantucket Current shared the graphic video on X (formerly Twitter). For those who’d prefer to avoid the bloody imagery, I’ve placed the direct link further down in this article.

It’s difficult not to feel for the wounded seal struggling in the aftermath of the attack. Nature, however, operates by its own brutal rules – a stark reminder that great whites remain the undisputed rulers of these waters.

The footage tells a sobering story.

For those interested in viewing the encounter, the video can be accessed here on X via the Nantucket Current’s account.

The shark presence around Nantucket isn’t just occasional – it’s substantial. Between 2015 and 2018 alone, biologists documented 800 separate sightings in the area. All evidence suggests these numbers have only increased in recent years as conservation efforts have helped shark populations recover and seal colonies continue to thrive.

Visitors planning trips to this picturesque Massachusetts island this summer should exercise heightened awareness at beaches. Always follow lifeguard instructions, avoid swimming at dawn or dusk (prime feeding times), stay away from seals, and never swim alone. Despite the intimidating presence of these magnificent predators, with proper precautions, beachgoers can safely enjoy Nantucket’s beautiful shores!