Customs Intercepts $9.2 Million Fake Designer Jewelry Smuggling Attempt in Texas

Smugglers continue to mail counterfeit luxury goods into the United States in surprisingly large shipments that rarely escape detection.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in El Paso recently intercepted a massive shipment of fake designer jewelry that would have been worth over $9.2 million if authentic. The seizure, which occurred on April 21, included 1,708 pieces of counterfeit Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry from the brand’s Alhambra collection.

The package arrived from China addressed to an El Paso residence.

Inside were rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces — all carefully crafted to mimic the luxury brand’s distinctive designs. Smugglers had declared the shipment as “accessories and bracelets” with a stated value of just $15,480, a tiny fraction of what the authentic items would cost.

CBP worked with Van Cleef & Arpels representatives to confirm the items were counterfeits before seizing them.

“Buying counterfeit luxury jewelry may seem like a bargain, but it may also be fueling criminal enterprises involved in money laundering, forced labor, and even organized crime,” said Hector Mancha, CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations. He added that these fake goods hurt American businesses, costing them billions while eliminating jobs and tax revenue.

Pattern of Luxury Counterfeits

The El Paso seizure continues a trend of large-scale counterfeit busts across U.S. ports of entry. In February, CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted 85 different shipments containing more than 4,000 pieces of fake sports merchandise valued at approximately $1.4 million.

During that same month, agents in Indianapolis confiscated $5 million worth of counterfeit designer jewelry.

These figures, while substantial, don’t compare to the massive holiday-season bust in Louisville last December. That operation netted counterfeit watches, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings with a combined value of $18.81 million — had the the items been genuine.

CBP inspects international parcels for numerous reasons, including protecting consumers from potentially dangerous products and disrupting the underground economy that thrives on counterfeit goods.