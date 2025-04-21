Feds Seize $9M Meth Hidden in Squash Shipment in Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Texas’s Pharr International Bridge cargo facility are intercepting staggering amounts of drugs — proving they’re earning every cent of their paychecks.

Their latest bust? A massive $8.9 million methamphetamine seizure hidden inside what looked like an innocent shipment of chayote. For those unfamiliar, chayote is a pear-shaped tropical fruit from the gourd family with a mild cucumber-like flavor that’s commonly called chayote squash.

The April 13 discovery came during a routine inspection of a tractor-trailer entering from Mexico. CBP officers used non-intrusive inspection equipment alongside a canine team to uncover the hidden contraband during a secondary inspection.

Officers spent nearly their entire shift removing the drugs from the vehicle.

When finally tallied, they’d removed 3,770 packages containing 1,002 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

“Our CBP officers continue to take down load after load of harmful narcotics, illustrating the tireless work of securing our border and safeguarding our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez of the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Soured squash: @DFOLaredo @CBP officers at #Pharr International Bridge seize $8.9M in methamphetamine hidden within a commercial shipment of chayote, a green, pear-shaped squash from Mexico. @HSI_SanAntonio is investigating. More: https://t.co/NaSMYa6REZ pic.twitter.com/CCXMLhrdzX — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) April 16, 2025

Rodriguez isn’t exaggerating about the frequency of these busts.

A Pattern of Produce Concealment

Just two days before this multi-million dollar seizure, these same officers confiscated $14 million worth of meth hidden inside fresh bell peppers and cucumbers. In March, they discovered $2.4 million of methamphetamine tucked inside a shipment of Persian limes — following a similar January bust where $7.77 million worth of meth was concealed in another lime shipment.

Drugs aren’t just coming through in fruits and vegetables, either.

The Pharr team also seized $6.2 million worth of cocaine hidden within a shipment of plastic wrap last month.

These repeated massive seizures at this single crossing raise an obvious question: why do smugglers keep attempting to move their product through a checkpoint with such a successful track record of interdiction? It’s costing drug cartels tens of millions in lost revenue — yet they continue trying the same routes and similar concealment methods.

Perhaps they’re banking on the sheer volume of legitimate produce shipments making detection impossible. Pharr International Bridge processes thousands of commercial vehicles daily, making it one of the busiest land ports for fruits and vegetables entering the U.S.

Whatever their reasoning, CBP officers at this Texas facility are clearly up to the challenge.