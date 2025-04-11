Movie World Rejoices As Academy Awards Adds Much-Deserved Category

The Academy Awards has finally recognized the vital contributions of stunt professionals with the creation of a Best Stunt Design Award. The honor won’t debut until 2028, meaning films released in 2027 will be the first to compete for this long-awaited recognition.

This development follows the Academy’s recent addition of an Achievement in Casting award, which will make its first appearance at next year’s ceremony.

“Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang in a joint statement. “We’re proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.”

The announcement sparked celebration throughout Hollywood.

Former stuntman and “John Wick” director Chad Stahelski praised the Academy’s approach. “It’s very nice to see that the Academy has really heard the voices of the stunt committee, and not only did they come back with an award, I think they did a really interesting thing with giving a stunt design award, as opposed to an individual performer, because our department is one of the most collaborative and intricate of all the departments.”

David Leitch — who directed “The Fall Guy” and is credited with spearheading efforts to create this award — emphasized the historical significance of stunt work. “Stunts are essential to every genre of film and rooted deep in our industry’s history — from the groundbreaking work of early pioneers like Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd, and Charlie Chaplin, to the inspiring artistry of today’s stunt designers, coordinators, performers, and choreographers.”

Curious Timing

Despite widespread support, many film enthusiasts couldn’t help but note the award’s curiously delayed implementation.

Social media lit up with observations about the timing coinciding with the apparent conclusion of Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible” franchise — long considered the gold standard for cinematic stunt work.

“Cruise gonna make one more MISSION movie now that there’s a stunt Oscar,” tweeted “No One Will Save You” director Brian Duffield.

Another viral tweet observed: “Well-deserved and long overdue and i am elated for the hard-working stunt people… but it is soooo funny to introduce this the year after the Mission: Impossible franchise ends.”

One Twitter user joked: “the academy is scared if they added the stunt category this year mission impossible would get unanimous votes and clear the competition”

Looking at recent releases, it’s easy to imagine which films might have contended had the award existed sooner. Last year alone, “Dune: Part Two” and “The Fall Guy” (which centered on stunt performers) would likely have been frontrunners, with “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” “Gladiator II,” “Twisters,” “Alien: Romulus,” and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” potentially vying for nominations.

The Academy’s official Twitter account (@TheAcademy) celebrated the announcement: “Stunts have always been part of the magic of movies. Now, they’re part of the Oscars.”

For stunt professionals who’ve risked their safety to create cinema’s most thrilling moments, this recognition — while delayed — represents a significant milestone in acknowledging their crucial contributions to filmmaking.