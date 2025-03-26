Declassified CIA Documents Claim To Have Located Ark Of The Covenant

According to recently declassified CIA documents, the Ark of the Covenant — one of history’s most significant religious artifacts — was allegedly located in the 1980s. This biblical treasure, which supposedly contained the Ten Commandments, has been the subject of historical speculation for centuries.

The CIA’s discovery came through an unusual method: remote viewing. This controversial practice involves individuals using only their minds to “see” distant or hidden objects — a technique secretly studied by intelligence agencies during the Cold War.

What exactly was inside this sacred container? Beyond the stone tablets inscribed with the Ten Commandments, biblical accounts describe the Ark as housing Aaron’s rod and a pot of manna — the miraculous food that sustained the Israelites during their 40-year desert journey after the Exodus.

No consensus exists about the Ark’s current whereabouts. The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church claims it’s stored near the Church of Our Lady Mary of Zion in Axum. Meanwhile, the Lemba people of southern Africa believe their ancestors concealed it in a Dumghe mountain cave. British Israelites had their own theory, pointing to the grave of Egyptian princess Tea Tephi.

They’re all wrong, if these CIA documents are to be believed.

The revelation comes from “Sun Streak” — a classified psychic intelligence program. Earlier this month, retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Joe McMoneagle, who claims to have been the CIA’s “Remote Viewer No. 1,” made headlines by stating he’d psychically witnessed evidence of life on Mars during his time with the program.

In the newly released documents, a different operative identified as “Remote Viewer No. 032” was tasked with locating the Ark. Given only map coordinates, this individual reportedly described a container that matches historical descriptions of the biblical artifact.

“The target is a container. This container has another container inside of it,” the document states according to DailyMail.com. “The target is fashioned of wood, gold and silver…. and it is decorated with [a six-winged angel].”

The psychic spy described a Middle Eastern location with Arabic-speaking inhabitants wearing white clothing. Architectural features resembling mosque domes surrounded the site where the Ark was supposedly hidden.

“The target is hidden, underground, dark and wet were all aspects of the location of the target,” noted the remote viewer.

According to these documents, the Ark serves a profound purpose: “to bring a people together. It has something to do with ceremony, memory, homage, the resurrection. There is an aspect of spirituality, information, lessons and historical knowledge far beyond what we now know.”

The psychic claimed the artifact is supernaturally protected. While its lock mechanism is “fairly simple,” the remote viewer warned that unauthorized attempts to open it would result in individuals being “destroyed by the container’s protectors through the use of a power unknown to us.”

The declassified materials don’t reveal whether American officials acted on this intelligence to recover the Ark. Perhaps such details will emerge in future document releases authorized by President Donald Trump.

Throughout history, the Ark has captured imaginations — from religious scholars to filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, whose “Raiders of the Lost Ark” dramatized a fictional search for the relic. These CIA documents add another unusual chapter to its mysterious legacy.