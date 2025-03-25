Hawk Tuah Girl Releases Underwhelming Documentary Announcement Video

Haliey Welch, the viral “Hawk Tuah” sensation, has resurfaced on Instagram after months of silence following a controversial cryptocurrency incident. Her return coincides with the announcement of a documentary that will explore her unexpected rise to fame.

Welch shot to internet stardom in summer 2024 when a street interview featuring her explicit description of a sexual technique — “hawk tuah and spit on that thang” — captured the public’s attention. She quickly amassed over 4 million followers across platforms and launched a podcast that topped the charts.

The social media star’s troubles began last December when she promoted a cryptocurrency called $HAWK on the Solana blockchain. The digital coin initially skyrocketed in value, reaching a nearly $500 million market cap.

Then everything collapsed.

Within hours, the coin’s value plummeted more than 90%, triggering accusations of a “pump-and-dump” scheme — a fraudulent practice where promoters artificially inflate a stock or cryptocurrency’s price before selling their shares at the peak. Following the fallout and amid rumors of potential legal issues, Welch disappeared from public view.

The upcoming documentary, produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment, aims to tell Welch’s side of the story. According to Deadline, it will follow how “a young woman from a small-town with no active social media presence, unknowingly created a viral moment that gave way into a global phenomenon.”

In her Instagram return, Welch addressed the speculation about her absence. “I hope y’all been enjoying the crazy stories about ‘my life’ unfold on social media. First, I was dead. Then pregnant. Now I’m wanted by Interpol and in jail! Luckily, we’ve been working with Bungalow to start spilling the tea and the truth is actually even more bizarre than you think,” she stated.

Earlier this year, Welch expressed remorse about the cryptocurrency incident: “I feel really bad for all the people that got affected by it. And it just didn’t go the way I planned… I probably should have looked into him a little more.” She also announced that “all the money out of this episode is getting donated to all the animals that have been affected by the fires out here.”

The documentary’s release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to provide further context to Welch’s meteoric rise and subsequent challenges in navigating sudden internet fame.