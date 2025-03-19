California Six Flags Sued After Roller Coaster Allegedly Caused Deadly Brain Injury

The family of a 22-year-old man has filed a lawsuit against Six Flags after he died following a ride on one of the amusement park’s most intense roller coasters in California last summer.

Roller coasters are designed to deliver thrilling sensations in a controlled environment — but for Christopher Hawley, a recent San Diego State graduate, a ride on Six Flags Magic Mountain’s X2 coaster ended tragically. His family is now seeking justice for what they describe as “catastrophic brain trauma” that led to his death.

The lawsuit claims that on June 23, 2024, the X2 ride “suddenly, abruptly and violently jolted to a halt” as it was nearing completion. Hawley reportedly had difficulty walking after exiting and complained of a headache before losing consciousness. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died the following day.

X2 isn’t your typical roller coaster.

When it reopened in 2008 after extensive redesign, Six Flags marketed it as the world’s first “4D coaster” — featuring seats that rotate independently of the track, creating a disorienting experience unlike conventional rides. The unique design pushes boundaries that began with the first true roller coaster constructed in Paris in 1817.

Six Flags has built its reputation on engineering increasingly extreme attractions. The company is currently developing what will be the tallest and fastest roller coaster in existence at its Saudi Arabia location — the Falcons Flight, which will tower 640 feet high with a 519-foot drop and reach speeds of 155.3 MPH.

According to The Orange County Register, the attorney representing Hawley’s family claims X2 has previously been connected to “whiplash, head and leg injuries, and more from the ride’s sudden shuddering and jolts.” The family believes Six Flags should pay at least $10 million in damages.

The Magic Mountain park — home to 20 different roller coasters — has long been a destination for thrill-seekers. Despite rigorous safety standards in the industry, accidents can have devastating consequences.

The lawsuit is scheduled to go to trial in October, where Six Flags will have to defend its safety protocols and maintenance practices for one of its most advanced attractions.

Amusement parks have spent over a century trying to create increasingly thrilling experiences while maintaining safety margins. The balance between those priorities is likely to be a central issue as this case moves forward.