Physicist From CIA Stargate Remote Viewing Project Claims Psychic Spy Murder

Declassified CIA documents from November 1984 described an unusual encounter — a psychic reportedly saw a dying “elder race” on Mars. This revelation was part of the Stargate Project, a joint effort between the U.S. Army, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and a California contractor.

The Stargate Project tested the potential of remote viewing — the claimed ability to mentally perceive distant unseen locations. The program received $20 million in funding, reportedly launched as a response to Soviet research into “psychotronics” (electromagnetic torture). The program was ultimately terminated in 1995.

Earlier this month, retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Joe McMoneagle came forward with a startling claim. He identified himself as the psychic spy from that declassified CIA report who witnessed evidence of life on Mars. McMoneagle says he served as the CIA’s “Remote Viewer No. 1.”

Physicist and parapsychologist Russell Targ has now broken his silence about his involvement.

In a recent interview with Ross Coulthart of NewsNation’s Reality Check, Targ discussed his work at the Stanford Research Institute and the CIA’s Stargate Project. He claims they successfully used remote viewing techniques to locate a Russian bomber and provide detailed descriptions of a Soviet facility.

Targ also revealed disturbing information about Pat Price — a psychic spy who died shortly after beginning work with the CIA. “I’m of the opinion that he was murdered,” Targ stated bluntly during the interview.

When pressed about who might be responsible for Price’s death, Targ explained, “Well, it’s a somewhat complicated story. Price was an enthusiastic Scientologist, and what we learned by and by is that he was doing operational remote viewing for Ken Kress, where each day, Kress would have him look into the embassy of some foreign national.”

Coulthart interjected for clarification: “Just to explain, Ken Kress is, I think he was the technical operations director for the CIA.”

“That’s right. Kit Green was a psychologist and physician. Ken Kress sort of gave us support, because one physicist to another, he was a physicist, and someplace early in the program, they said these physicists could talk to each other, so they thought that Ken Kress would be a good guy to work with us,” Targ confirmed.

During the interview, Targ also mentioned Sid Gottlieb — the notorious figure who ran the CIA’s MKUltra program. “He was a supporter of our program. He’s a very, it’s like any murderer can be somebody’s nice uncle. So, Sid Gottlieb was quite an amiable psychologist. Friendly guy. Could come into my office, we could chat about psychology or whatever you want. So, as a person to deal with, he was quite an amiable, and he was a friend of the program.”

Despite discussing internal CIA figures, Targ’s suspicions pointed elsewhere. “If you ask me who would have considered murdering him, of people that are not inside, the top of the list would be the Russians. Because we knew that, we’ve seen Russian documents… and they knew about Pat Price… so it would not be shocking to know that some Russian saboteur came along and killed Pat Price.”