John Wick Studio Exec Reveals Surprising Update on Rumored 5th Film

Keanu Reeves could be returning as the legendary hitman despite the seemingly conclusive ending of the fourth film. Lionsgate executives are confidently pointing toward development of a fifth installment in the main John Wick franchise.

While director Chad Stahelski has remained somewhat ambiguous about continuing the mainline series since Chapter 4’s 2023 release, Lionsgate’s leadership appears much more certain about the future of the franchise.

Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate’s EVP and head of Global Products and Experiences, recently confirmed to ComicBook that John Wick 5 is actively being developed — alongside several other expansions of the assassin-filled universe.

“Up next, of course, is Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie and [we] can’t wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we’ve announced we’re working on a fifth John Wick film,” Brown stated in the interview.

She didn’t stop there.

“I think there are more spinoffs to come, a TV series, video game. We’ve shared that we’re developing a fifth John Wick film. [John Wick] may be [dead]. We are all on bated breath waiting to find out.”

Can Reeves Return?

The question of whether Reeves — who’s now in his 60s — can physically handle another round of the franchise’s notoriously demanding action sequences remains open. Through my industry connections, I’ve spoken with someone close to the production who compared Reeves to an artist: painters paint, musicians make music, and Keanu Reeves makes John Wick movies. It’s simply what he must do.

This determination aligns with what fans have come to expect from the dedicated actor, who’s known for his extensive training and performing many of his own stunts throughout the franchise.

Meanwhile, the John Wick universe continues expanding beyond the main storyline. Ana de Armas will lead the upcoming spinoff Ballerina, hitting theaters on June 6. The film features a stellar supporting cast including Reeves himself, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick in a posthumous role.