Indian Man Sets Guinness World Record For Hairiest Face With 95% Coverage

An 18-year-old from India has claimed the Guinness World Record for the world’s ‘hairiest face’ — a distinction resulting from a condition so rare it’s been documented just 50 times since medieval times. The teen’s face is covered in hair across an astonishing 95% of its surface area.

Lalit Patidar traveled from his home in India to Italy for the official verification process, which took place during a television appearance. A trichologist (a specialist in hair and scalp conditions) examined his face and confirmed the remarkable density: 201.72 hairs per square centimeter.

This exceptionally rare medical phenomenon, known as hypertrichosis, affects approximately one in a billion people. Doctors often refer to it as “Werewolf Syndrome” because of its distinctive appearance.

The condition doesn’t limit itself to Patidar’s face — it causes excessive hair growth across his entire body. In his case, it’s sometimes difficult to distinguish where his scalp hair ends and facial hair begins, as the coloration remains surprisingly consistent throughout.

You might recognize Patidar from his YouTube presence.

Prior to receiving the official Guinness certification, he’d already built a substantial online following, amassing over 108,000 subscribers. His channel offers glimpses into how he manages daily life with such a distinctive condition.

Hypertrichosis remains one of dermatology’s least-studied conditions — primarily due to its extreme rarity. While it can be inherited genetically, “Werewolf Syndrome” may also develop following cancer treatments, certain drug use, or in association with specific eating disorders.

A detailed Wikipedia page chronicles famous historical cases of hypertrichosis dating back to the 1500s. Despite these documented instances, medical understanding of the condition remains limited — highlighting the unique nature of Patidar’s world record achievement.