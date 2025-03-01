T-Pain Reacts Hilariously to Lil Dicky’s Legendary Sway Freestyle

T-Pain just discovered Dave Burd’s legendary freestyle from six years ago, and his reaction is everything fans could hope for. The acclaimed auto-tune pioneer recently watched Lil Dicky’s viral 2019 Sway in the Morning appearance during a Twitch stream, erupting into uncontrollable laughter at Burd’s clever wordplay and delivery.

The freestyle — which has amassed over 35 million views since being uploaded on June 26th, 2019 — showcases the rapper-comedian’s exceptional lyrical abilities that helped propel him to mainstream success. Burd’s performance was so influential that he later recreated the moment in Season 1 of his FX series “Dave.”

T-Pain’s genuine reaction demonstrates the lasting impact of the freestyle.

In the years since this breakthrough appearance, Burd has transformed from viral sensation to legitimate entertainment force. He’s produced three seasons of his semi-autobiographical FX series — firmly establishing himself as a multi-talented creative with serious hip-hop credentials despite his comedic approach.

The full video remains available on YouTube, though it’s age-restricted due to explicit content.

T-Pain first loses it when Burd drops “Suburban and white, whip, stay with the bread like some Cool Whip though” — a line showcasing the wordplay that’s become Lil Dicky’s trademark. The veteran producer completely breaks down again moments later when Burd incorporates flowers into his rhyme scheme with unexpected precision.

While most industry insiders recognize that Lil Dicky likely prepared material before his Sway appearance (as most artists do), it doesn’t diminish the technical skill and creative delivery that made this performance stand out. Many hip-hop fans still consider it among the most memorable freestyles in the show’s storied history.

Lil Dicky’s journey to stardom actually began years earlier with his breakout video “Ex-Boyfriend,” which generated over a million views in its first 24 hours after being shared on platforms like Reddit and various entertainment sites. The video’s combination of humor and legitimate rap skills signaled what was to come from the former advertising professional.

The Richmond University alum has maintained this dual identity throughout his career — embracing his comedic persona while demonstrating genuine respect for hip-hop culture and surprising technical ability behind the mic. T-Pain’s delayed but enthusiastic cosign further validates Burd’s unique position in the industry.