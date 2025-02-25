Tony Hawk’s Heartfelt Message About Kurt Cobain Resonates With Nirvana Fans

Tony Hawk and Kurt Cobain would now be related through marriage if the Nirvana frontman were still alive today. Hawk’s son Riley married Cobain’s daughter Frances Bean, creating an unexpected connection between skateboarding and grunge rock royalty. The couple welcomed their son, Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, last year — making both Tony Hawk and Kurt Cobain grandfathers to the same child.

Frances Bean lost her father far too early. In a heartfelt Instagram Story, Tony Hawk recently shared his thoughts about how much he wishes Kurt could see the family they’ve become.

Hawk posted a screenshot of a 1991 ticket stub from a Nirvana concert at The Vatican. “Went straight from a S.U.A.S. event at Houston Skatepark to this concert in 1991,” he wrote. “It was as transformative as live music can possibly be; we all experienced something rare and powerful that night. The world would never be the same.”

His message continued with a poignant reflection: “I wish Kurt were here so he could see the incredible woman his daughter has become, meet her devoted, caring husband, and hold our wondrous grandchild.”

I am sobbing at Tony Hawk posting about his grandchild who is also Kurt Cobain's grandchild pic.twitter.com/pa7eseMich — Sara 'anthem boo endorser' Civian (@SaraCivian) February 24, 2025

Tony recently shared an image of himself skateboarding with his grandson — a moment that many fans found particularly moving, considering the family’s unique circumstances.

Kurt Cobain died less than three years after the concert Hawk attended.

Frances Bean was just 19 months old when she lost her father. Now, 31 years later, the world Cobain left behind has changed dramatically, but the thought of him witnessing his daughter grow into a remarkable woman and mother brings comfort to many Nirvana fans — including Tony Hawk, whose emotional post has resonated deeply across social media.

The timing of Hawk’s reflection coincides with a recent resurgence of Nirvana in the public eye. The band’s surviving members — Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear — reunited at Fire Aid LA to raise money for wildfire victims. During this benefit concert, Grohl’s daughter Violet joined them on stage for a moving rendition of “All Apologies” — creating another poignant father-daughter moment within the Nirvana legacy.

Additionally, during SNL’s 50th anniversary special, the surviving band members collaborated with Post Malone under the moniker “Post Nirvana,” introducing Cobain’s music to yet another generation.

Fell asleep before the surprise 4 song Nirvana reunion last night in LA at the FireAid benefit with the surviving members and help from St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, and Violet Grohl….check out "All Apologies" with Dave’s daughter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4EQvr1lep8 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 31, 2025