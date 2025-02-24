Hippos Invade South African Town Streets as Residents Watch in Shock

Late-night bar patrons in Saint Lucia, South Africa got an unexpected surprise last month when a bloat of hippos casually strolled down the town’s main street. The massive creatures — each weighing up to 10,000 pounds — were caught on camera meandering through the normally quiet streets near iSimangaliso Wetland Park.

Saint Lucia sits at the edge of a nature reserve that’s home to around 800 hippopotamuses. While locals are somewhat accustomed to their enormous neighbors, watching these deadly mammals window shop past closed storefronts isn’t exactly an everyday occurrence.

The viral footage shows the hippos sniffing the ground like oversized dogs on an evening walk. Onlookers can be heard whispering in amazement as they maintain a respectful — and wise — distance from the unexpected tourists.

This isn’t the first time hippos have made headlines in Saint Lucia. Back in 2020, security cameras captured one curious individual investigating a local gas station in the middle of the night.

The town’s unique coexistence with these giants has become something of a tourist draw. Signs warning of nocturnal hippo activity dot the streets — though they’re more than just quirky photo opportunities.

Hippopotamuses are Africa’s deadliest large mammals, responsible for approximately 500 human fatalities annually. Despite their lumbering appearance, they can outrun humans on land and move even faster in water.

Their 1.6-foot-long teeth and crushing weight make them formidable predators. The local tour operators at Heritage Tours and Safari maintain careful protocols to keep both visitors and hippos safe during these unexpected urban adventures.

Around iSimangaliso Wetland Park, the line between wildlife reserve and human settlement often blurs. These recent nighttime wanderers serve as a reminder that in some parts of South Africa, you might need to check for more than just traffic before crossing the street.