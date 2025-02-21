Trump Penny Discontinuation Sparks End Times Prophecy Claims

A peculiar blend of politics and prophecy is emerging in conservative media circles, where hosts are drawing unusual parallels between Donald Trump and biblical figures — while suggesting current events signal the arrival of End Times predictions.

Right Side Broadcasting Network’s (RSBN) recent Presidents’ Day broadcast ventured deep into religious territory when host Bobby McNeily compared Trump to biblical figures like King Cyrus of Persia and King David. McNeily suggested Trump’s leadership style and personality align with ancient prophecies about leaders who would “mandate peace” and “lead their people out of bondage.”

“It’s eerily reminiscent of what has been prophesied in biblical times,” McNeily said during the broadcast, adding that current events might mark “the beginning of Revelation.”

His co-host Mathew Alvarez emphasized Trump’s own religious positioning, noting how the former president acknowledges divine authority. “President Trump said it himself — he looked up and goes, it’s not even close. He said, Jesus Christ,” Alvarez explained.

The prophecy narrative has spread beyond traditional political commentary.

Pastor Mike Signorelli of V1 Church has taken the speculation further — linking Trump’s proposed discontinuation of penny production to biblical predictions about a cashless society. Along with Christian YouTuber Ruslan, Signorelli connects these monetary policy changes to passages in Revelation 13:16-17 about financial control during End Times.

The discussion has gained significant traction online. A YouTube channel with nearly 4 million subscribers is promoting similar interpretations, citing the second chapter of Thessalonians 2 as evidence of prophetic fulfillment.

These religious interpretations of current events extend beyond American politics. Some commentators have pointed to unusual natural phenomena — like a recent oarfish sighting in Mexico — as additional signs. Others reference predictions by Baba Vanga, often called the “Nostradamus of the Balkans,” who supposedly foresaw major events beginning in 2025.

As Alvarez reflected during the broadcast: “It’s quite a time to be alive, as you guys know, it’s quite the time in our country.”