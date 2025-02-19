Ben Stiller Reveals Step Brothers Scene That Got Adam Scott Cast in Severance

Adam Scott’s career-defining role as Mark Scout in Severance marks a significant milestone for the 51-year-old actor — it’s his first time leading a series of this magnitude and budget.

For television and film enthusiasts, Scott’s face has been a familiar presence over the last 15 years. He’s built an impressive resume across genres, from comedy to drama, though mostly in supporting roles.

His breakthrough came as Ben Wyatt in Parks and Recreation, alongside his memorable run on Party Down. Scott’s versatility showed in projects like The Good Place and Big Little Lies, while his film career includes collaborations with Martin Scorsese (The Aviator) and Johnny Depp (Black Mass).

It was his scene-stealing performance as Derek Huff in Step Brothers that caught Ben Stiller’s eye.

Stiller — between tweets about his beloved New York Knicks — recently shared the famous diner scene from Step Brothers, praising it as “one of the funniest scenes in all of movies ever made.”

One of the funniest scenes in all of movies ever made in history of movies being made. https://t.co/xVI66YI7dZ — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 18, 2025

That performance, now 15 years old, directly influenced Stiller’s decision to cast Scott as the complex dual role of Mark Scout/Mark S.

Completely. It’s when i knew he was an incredible actor. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) February 18, 2025

Severance isn’t just transforming Scott’s career trajectory — it’s earning comparisons to television’s most acclaimed series. If it maintains its current path and delivers a satisfying conclusion, it could join the ranks of Breaking Bad, The Wire, and The Sopranos in the television canon.