Coast Guard Seizes $275M in Cocaine at San Diego Port

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche’s December-February patrol yielded its largest cocaine seizure ever — more than 37,000 pounds with a street value exceeding $275 million.

Last Thursday in San Diego, crews offloaded approximately 37,256 pounds of cocaine intercepted during 11 separate operations targeting suspected drug smuggling vessels off Mexico and Central and South America’s coasts.

“The Waesche crew faced numerous challenges during this patrol, overcoming the hardest adversities and still had 11 successful drug interdictions,” said Capt. Tyson Scofield, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Waesche. “Their dedication, strength of character, and resilience ensured the success of our mission, preventing over $275 million worth of illicit narcotics from reaching the United States and protecting our communities from the devastating effects of transnational crime.”

The mission was marked by tragedy. Just days before the San Diego offload, the Coast Guard suspended its search for 23-year-old Seaman Bryan Lee, who went missing Tuesday morning.

“Our most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Seaman Lee,” said Cmdr. David Stern, search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard District Eleven. “Considering all pertinent factors and available information, we made the difficult decision to suspend the search pending new information.”

The massive operation involved multiple federal agencies.

The interdiction effort brought together resources from the Departments of Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security. The U.S. Navy, FBI, DEA, CBP, and ICE also provided crucial support throughout the operations.

Based in Alameda, California, the Waesche is one of four legend-class national security cutters that patrol the Southern and Eastern Pacific for drug trafficking. The vessel’s recent success highlights the Coast Guard’s vital role in disrupting cartel operations at sea.

“The fight against drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean requires unity of effort in all phases, from detection, monitoring and interdictions to criminal prosecutions by international partners and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in districts across the nation,” the Coast Guard noted in its media release.