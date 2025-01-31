Alabama Man Leads Police Chase in Track Loader, Attempts to Flip Cop Cars

Yesterday in Mobile, Alabama, crazy chase happened. A man drove a big construction vehicle called a track loader and got chased by police.

The chase was wild!

People on the I-10 highway couldn’t believe what they were seeing. Imagine driving by and spotting over ten police cars trying to catch this guy on a stolen track loader!

At one point, the driver tried something bold. He used the loader’s bucket to flip police cars. Seriously, like in a movie or something!

He even hit one of the police cars, causing quite a bit of damage, according to Fox 10. They’ve got it all on video, too—a real highlight reel of chaos.

Someone stuck in traffic managed to capture some of this madness on their phone. Total chaos on I-10! You can check it out on Instagram by MobileAlWorldstar251.

The chase ended after noon when the driver was caught. But not before gunfire rang out just past 12 p.m., leaving him injured and taken to the hospital. No word yet on how he’s doing post-gunfire incident.