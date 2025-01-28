Largest Tuberculosis Outbreak in US History Recorded in Kansas

There’s a big problem happening in Kansas right now. A disease called tuberculosis, or TB for short, is spreading more than ever before in the United States. As of last Friday, 67 people are sick with it, and 79 others might get sick soon.

This outbreak is the largest recorded in U.S. history.

Jill Bronaugh from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment explained that this outbreak is growing fast. She mentioned it’s not just in Kansas; other states are seeing similar issues too.

The health department is teaming up with local groups to tackle this issue. They’re following advice from experts at the CDC to help those affected and stop further spread.

Now, what exactly is TB? The CDC says it’s a disease caused by bacteria that can float around in the air for hours. People catch it from each other, and symptoms include a long-lasting cough, chest pain, and even coughing up blood. Yikes!

Treatment takes months, and TB can mess with your brain, kidneys, or spine. It’s serious business.

Ashley Goss from the health department mentioned they’re working with some large companies where TB cases have been found. They hope most cases are latent, meaning people aren’t showing symptoms yet.