iPhones with TikTok Selling for Thousands on eBay

TikTok got removed from the App Store, so people can’t download it anymore. If you already have it on your iPhone, you’re lucky! People are selling these phones for lots of money on eBay.

Surprisingly, iPhones with TikTok are now a hot commodity.

After TikTok’s brief ban over the weekend, it’s vanished from U.S. app stores. Imagine deleting it, thinking it’s useless, only to find out later it could’ve worked again under President Trump’s administration. Quite the twist!

Now, sellers are cashing in. Some iPhones with TikTok installed are listed for thousands on eBay.

According to UPI, “At least two iPhones listed as containing the app were sold after being listed for $10,000, but it was unclear what sum was actually paid by the buyers, as the completed listings note ‘best offer accepted.’” Another iPhone 15 was sold after two bids for $3,100.

And it’s not just a few dollars here and there. Prices range from a hundred bucks to a jaw-dropping $35,000! One ambitious seller even wants nearly $5 million for an iPhone 15 with TikTok and CapCut.

$4,970,400 to be exact. Or best offer.

Wired chimed in with more details: over 9,000 eBay listings exist for smartphones with TikTok. Some ask for as much as $50,000!

But here’s the kicker: Trump’s executive order delayed any ban by 75 days. So those splurging might only enjoy their pricey TikTok-enabled phones for a couple of months.

These sales aren’t just wishful thinking either. Wired reports that many of these transactions show a “best offer accepted” note when checking completed sales on eBay.

Yet hope remains! Rumors swirl about big names like MrBeast or Elon Musk possibly buying TikTok. Frank McCourt’s consortium even offered ByteDance $20 billion for it.