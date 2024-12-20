SZA Criticized for Sound Engineer Treatment

SZA, whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe, is super famous. She’s an R&B artist who has won four Grammy Awards! Her album SOS was a big hit and was number one on Billboard for ten weeks.

Recently, though, some people are upset with her.

It all started when she posted something on Instagram. She mentioned that Hector Castro, her sound engineer, barely slept more than 30 minutes for several days while working on her new music. Some fans praised his dedication. But others? Not so much.

📱 | @SZA has revealed that her engineer hasn’t slept longer than 30 minutes in days, via her Instagram Story (12/19) pic.twitter.com/jtCuBJXeCr — SZA Source (@sourcesza) December 19, 2024

“In every sector of the entertainment industry, people are suffering from extreme sleep deprivation and lack of necessary downtime because their much richer boss didn’t plan things well or set a realistic timeline,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan chimed in, saying SZA made her team work overtime for a deluxe album announced ages ago. And then there were harsher comments. A Twitter user called @ciscoforshort said it was “whack” to push the team so hard without meeting deadlines.

Despite all this chatter, the album named Lana dropped on Friday. It’s basically a reissue of SOS. Interestingly, Castro himself seemed okay with everything. His Instagram post showed gratitude towards SZA and didn’t hint at any distress.

“Thank you to @sza for trusting me throughout this whole process love you! Blessed to have been able to Engineer and Mix on this project,” he wrote joyfully.

So, what’s the verdict? Is SZA being unfairly criticized? Or is it just how things roll in the music biz?