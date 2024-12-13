Luigi Mangione Risks Losing $30M Inheritance

Luigi Mangione is 26 years old. He might be in big trouble because of what he’s accused of doing. People say he comes from a rich family, but now he might not get any of that money.

Mangione was caught at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

He got arrested on December 9 for having a gun without a license and pretending to be someone else. Oh, and forgery too. That’s a lot!

In New York, things are even more serious. He’s accused of killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of United HealthCare. This happened on December 4 outside a hotel in Manhattan early in the morning.

Here’s something strange: words like “deny,” “defend,” and “depose” were found on shell casings at the crime scene. These are words insurance companies use to avoid paying claims.

TMZ says getting charged could mean Luigi loses his inheritance. His family money is in a trust, controlled by trustees who can stop him from getting it if he’s involved in a felony.

“Unfortunately for Luigi, he might’ve just thrown away his chunk of the family fortune … ’cause the money was put in a trust, where the trustees — one of whom is Luigi’s father Louis — have the power to make distributions. The document states the trustees can withhold the money if the person who would receive it has been “charged, indicted, convicted of or pleads guilty to a felony.” – via TMZ

His lawyer, Tom Dickey, isn’t giving up. He plans to plead not guilty and insists there’s no proof against Luigi.

“I haven’t seen any evidence that they have the right guy. I haven’t seen a speck of evidence at all. They need to convince me,” Dickey told CNN earlier this week.

Right now, Luigi is stuck in jail without bail in Pennsylvania. Some prisoners there are shouting support for him, saying things like “Luigi’s conditions suck!” and “Free Luigi!”