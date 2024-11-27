Georgia Man Pursued by Machete-Wielding Clown

A man from Georgia had a really weird day. He was just walking around when he saw a guy dressed up fancy, wearing a clown mask, and riding a tricycle. Sounds like something out of a movie, right?

But wait, it gets crazier.

The guy in the clown mask started doing some silly moves. Then, out of nowhere, he pulled out a machete and chased the man through Atlanta’s streets! Yikes!

This man, who works in the medical field, shared his story with WSB-TV News. He didn’t want to give his name because he was scared for his safety. “I was scared for my life,” he said.

At first, he thought it was all just a joke. “I’m literally thinking it’s a prank,” he remembered. But nope, it wasn’t.

When the clown charged at him, he got super serious. He even pulled out a gun and begged the clown to stop. But guess what? The clown didn’t care.

Even at a busy intersection, where you’d think someone would pause—nope, not this clown. “A car almost clipped him,” the man mentioned.

He barely managed to escape when the clown got within five feet of him. That’s way too close for comfort!

Later, police said that at such close range, the clown could have easily hurt him with that machete. Because of this bizarre event, they increased patrols in the area. One woman is even considering moving away!

Interestingly enough, there’s been research about why clowns freak people out so much. According to a study in the International Journal of Mental Health, it’s not always scary encounters like this that make people afraid.

Instead, it seems many folks get creeped out by not being able to see clowns’ facial expressions because of their makeup. Not knowing what a clown might do next can be unsettling for some people.