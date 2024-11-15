Joe Rogan Criticizes Jennifer Lopez’s Divorces and Diva Behavior

Joe Rogan talked about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting divorced. It’s the fourth time J.Lo has been divorced! She was married to Ojani Noa, Criss Judd, and Marc Anthony before. She was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

Rogan thinks people like seeing celebrities split up because it shows they’re “miserable too.”

He mentioned that Lopez is a “diva” and “a lot of work.” On his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, he said, “People love it when celebrities get divorced: ‘Haha, you’re miserable, too.’” He finds it curious how some keep marrying and divorcing repeatedly. How many times will J.Lo marry before someone says, “Hey, maybe this won’t work out?”

Lopez has indeed married several guys. But hey, whatever works for her. Rogan adds, “She’s obviously a lot of work…You want a diva? Good luck. That requires a lot of work.”

The divorce papers were filed in August after just over two years of being together. Affleck once mentioned similar feelings about the pressure that comes with dating someone as famous as Lopez.

Even though they’re no longer married, they still have professional ties. Affleck’s company produced Lopez’s new movie called Unstoppable. This film is about Anthony Robles, a one-legged wrestler who became an NCAA champion.

The movie is set to release on Prime Video in January. Lopez plays Robles’ mom, and she’s joined by actors like Jharrel Jerome and Don Cheadle.