Border Patrol Agents Seize Multi-Million Meth in South Texas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers had a big day last week. They stopped a car carrying a lot of meth at the Brownsville, Texas border.

It happened on Friday, Oct. 18.

A 2006 Ford was under inspection when officers found something suspicious. The driver was sent for a closer look by a special dog team and high-tech tools.

The result? A whopping 355.36 pounds of meth hidden inside the vehicle! Officers quickly took the drugs and the car away.

“Our CBP officers use different enforcement tools as they conduct their inspections to keep our borders secure and their efforts yielded this significant narcotics seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Multi-million meth takedown: @DFOLaredo @CBP officers this weekend seize $3.2M in methamphetamine in vehicle at #Brownsville’s Veterans International Bridge. Read more here: https://t.co/ZE1fkMTM1L pic.twitter.com/dRyaPOh9BG — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) October 22, 2024

Just when you thought things couldn’t get busier, another major bust happened at Eagle Pass Port of Entry in Texas. This time, it was heroin—worth over $267,000!

The date was October 19, and the scene was set at the Camino Real International Bridge. A CBP officer decided to take a closer look at a 2015 Ford van.

With their trusty canine and advanced tech, they uncovered five packages of nearly 16 pounds of heroin stashed inside. The heroin and van were seized; the driver handed over to Homeland Security Investigations for further probing.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and this significant heroin seizure reflects the effectiveness of utilizing inspections experience, technology to interdict hard narcotics loads like these,” remarked Port Director Pete Beattie from Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Oh, and here’s something heartwarming: CBP South Texas celebrated a canine hero’s birthday recently. Jack, their dog detective, has been sniffing out trouble for three years now!

Happy birthday to @CBP K9 Jack! During his 3-year #CBP career @iah K9 Jack has protected the American people by finding $6.4 million in unreported currency departing the U.S. Unreported currency can be proceeds from illegal activities. #CBPisReady #OFOProud pic.twitter.com/lAQaRUOiQh — Acting Director of Field Operations Rod Hudson (@DFOHouston) October 10, 2024