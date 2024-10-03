Doctor Pleads Guilty in Matthew Perry Overdose Case

Mark Chavez, a doctor, got into big trouble. He was arrested because he was involved in the ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry.

On Wednesday, Chavez said he was guilty. Just one charge: conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Chavez ran a clinic where he sold ketamine lozenges to Dr. Salvador Plasencia. Plasencia then gave them to Matthew Perry. It’s a tangled web!

According to court papers, Chavez used a fake prescription in someone else’s name to get more ketamine. He even lied to buy extra vials of liquid ketamine for Plasencia.

Plasencia isn’t alone in this mess. Three others are also facing charges related to Perry’s death. Jasveen Sangha allegedly ran a “drug selling emporium” from her house. Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s assistant, and Erik Fleming from Bel-Air’s Red Door treatment center were arrested too.

Chavez appeared before Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, giving up his right to a grand jury indictment. His sentencing is set for April 2.

“The factual basis from the plea agreement will be used as the basis for the medical board to issue a complaint against him,” said Chavez’s attorney, Matthew Binninger, to TMZ. They’ll ask for his medical license surrender.

Chavez has agreed with this outcome. The timeline for when his license will be revoked? Uncertain, but soon.

As part of his deal, Chavez will give up his passport. He could face up to 10 years behind bars.

Text messages between Chavez and Plasencia show their involvement in getting ketamine illegally for Perry. If convicted, Plasencia could serve up to 120 years in federal prison!