Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard & Aubrey O’Day React to Diddy Indictment, 50 Cent Jokes

Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard and Aubrey O’Day reacted to Sean Combs, AKA Diddy, being indicted on Tuesday.

50 Cent, as always, made a joke about Diddy.

Dawn Richard, who recently sued Diddy and became the eighth woman to accuse him of sexual assault, spoke through her attorney.

“Given Sean Combs’ brutal beating of his girlfriend caught on video and the eight people who have now accused him of abuse in court filings, including my brave client Dawn Richard, this arrest seems long overdue,” attorney Lisa Bloom said in a statement on Tuesday.

The arrest is just the beginning. Justice must be served. We urge other accusers to come forward and join us.

Aubrey O’Day also reacted quickly, much like she did when Diddy’s homes were raided in March.

“The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter. Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me,” O’Day wrote on social media. “Things are finally changing.”

O’Day has been vocal for years about the alleged atrocities she and others faced from Diddy since she worked with him on MTV’s Making the Band.

Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/JEo2zqRe4Q — 50cent (@50cent) September 17, 2024

Meanwhile, 50 Cent took another jab at Diddy, posting a photo of himself with Drew Barrymore, saying, “Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house.”

Fitty was referring to the large amount of lube found in Combs’ residence used for sex parties called “Freak Offs.”

The New York Post reports that one NYC hotel billed Diddy extra after a couch and sheets were “destroyed and stained.”

“It was like they had a party. The couch had oil stains,” a source told the Post.

Interestingly, 50 Cent predicted this day would come after the raids on Combs’ homes. He said back then, “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done; they don’t come like that unless they got a case.”