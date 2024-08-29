Storm Chaser Reed Timmer’s Insane South Dakota Tornado Intercept

On Thursday, South Dakota had some really bad weather. There were at least five tornadoes in the Northern Plains. Reed Timmer, a famous storm chaser, was there and filmed it all.

Now, Reed Timmer is not just any storm chaser. He’s super famous and was on Discovery’s Storm Chasers. Back in 2013, he was there during the El Reno tornado where his vehicle got damaged. He even saved Mike Bettes from The Weather Channel when Bettes’ SUV was thrown off the road.

So, when Reed says it’s the “most insane tornado intercept ever,” you know it’s serious. I mean, this guy has seen it all!

Check out my thoughts while watching his video:

2:46 …. That’s way too close for comfort.

2:57 …. WHAT ARE YOU DOING THERE?!

3:44 …. WHY ARE YOU NOT MOVING??

10:34 … Man, storms look so cool sometimes.

He even titled the video ‘I drove into this tornado shirtless.’ Like, really? Did you need to lose the shirt?

Anyway, Reed was also posting updates on X (formerly Twitter) from Mound City, South Dakota. His posts had everyone on edge.

At one point, he posted “You have to be kidding me with this” without any footage. People were seriously wondering what was happening. But then he quickly shared videos to back it up.

Losing his shirt became a joke among his followers. They couldn’t stop talking about it!

Reed called this storm “TOTSHOTY: Tornado of the second half of the year.” He also shared a stunning image from another storm chaser showing how beautiful the storm looked from afar.

You could convince me today wasn’t real and I might believe you. What the heck. #SDwx pic.twitter.com/yGYhrYZMvL — brook smith ⛈️ (@FreckledWeather) August 29, 2024

Fox Weather reported that these storms in South Dakota were so strong they blew a train off the tracks.