Mark Zuckerberg Unveils Stunning Statue Tribute to Wife

Mark Zuckerberg, the guy who made Facebook, really likes the Roman Empire. He thinks about it every day. On his 40th birthday, he even wore a Roman Empire t-shirt.

Yep, he’s that into it.

But wait, there’s more! Zuckerberg has gone beyond just thinking about it. He’s brought back an old Roman tradition of making statues for important women. This practice started with Emperor Octavian, who honored his sister and wife with statues.

Zuckerberg recently showed off a new statue on Instagram. It was made by New York artist Daniel Arsham. Check out the video in the gallery below:

If I had the cash, I’d totally build a statue for my wife too. She might hate it and even try to kill me for it, but she deserves all the praise. Dr. Priscilla Chan, Zuckerberg’s wife and mother of their three kids, is no different. They’ve been together since his Harvard days when Facebook was just starting.

In November last year, Zuckerberg shared how he met Priscilla. He wrote on Instagram: “20 years since our first date. We met at a going-away party my friends threw for me in college when they thought I was about to get kicked out of school. I asked her out but told her we’d need to go out soon since I might only have a few days left. Later on I started Facebook, we got married, and now have three wonderful girls. What a wild ride.”

Mark turned 40 in May. His wife’s hitting that milestone next year. But Mark didn’t wait for her birthday to unveil the statue; he did it on a random Tuesday in August. This reminds us that we don’t need special occasions to honor the women in our lives.