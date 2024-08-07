Dolce & Gabbana’s $100+ Dog Perfume

Dog owners love to spoil their pets. But spending over $100 on dog perfume? That’s a bit much.

I get it. Dogs bring so much joy, and it’s hard not to splurge on them.

I’ve spent thousands on non-essential dog stuff myself. Yet, this new product seems like peak extravagance.

Luxury brands thrive by catering to the wealthy. They charge high prices to set themselves apart from regular companies.

Take Dolce & Gabbana, for instance. Known for bold patterns and high-end accessories, they’ve ventured into dog perfumes now.

Earlier this week, they introduced Fefé. It’s an alcohol-free mist with ylang-ylang, musk, and sandalwood—basically perfume for dogs.

Inspired by Domenico Dolce’s love for his dog Fefé, USA Today reports the fragrance costs $108. It even has a 24-carat gold-plated paw and comes with a D&G dog collar.

What a world.