Billy Ray Cyrus Dead to Miley After Leaked Hate Audio

Billy Ray Cyrus, known for his hit country song and being Miley Cyrus’s dad, reportedly called his daughter and ex-wife terrible names in a leaked audio clip. This has led Miley to cut ties with him completely.

No child should ever hear such hateful words from a parent.

The leaked audio, which surfaced last week, features Billy Ray referring to Miley as “that devil” and calling her a “skank.” He confirmed it was his voice last Wednesday. The harshest comments, though, weren’t about Miley but about her mother.

In the recording, Billy Ray can be heard using derogatory terms like “s—” and “w—-” to describe Miley’s mom, even labeling her a cheat. An insider told the Daily Mail that Miley wasn’t shocked by her dad’s words.

“Miley is not surprised that these words came out of his mouth,” the source said. “Miley is mad, sad, and also not giving a s—. All the emotions are there.”

Despite everything, Miley remains strong and independent. She refuses to let her father or any man break her heart. Her resilience is evident as she continues to shine in her career.

Billy Ray has been riding on Miley’s fame for too long. While she’s rumored to be the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show act, he’s now ‘dead’ to her because of his actions.

People on X (formerly Twitter) have voiced their opinions, saying Billy Ray failed as a father. These are just random netizens’ thoughts, but many have expressed strong feelings about him since the clip emerged.