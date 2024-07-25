Taylor Swift’s Bold Sperm Donor Joke Promotes Deadpool & Wolverine for Hugh Jackman

After months of rumors, Taylor Swift won’t be appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine. The team behind the film confirmed that these rumors were fake, planted to hide the movie’s real surprises.

Pretty sneaky.

Even though she’s not in the movie, Swift is still connected to it. Blake Lively, one of her best friends, is married to Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds, the star of Deadpool, has been the driving force behind the franchise for nearly a decade.

To support the movie’s release on Friday, July 26, Swift took to Instagram. She shared a photo with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” Swift wrote on her Instagram Story.

“He’s created the best work of his life,” she continued. “This film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it. But that’s just Hugh for you!” she joked. “These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

She also included a link to buy tickets at the bottom of her post. Swift finished with a shout-out: “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!”

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Rob Delaney are also part of the cast.

Expect lots of Marvel cameos from the 20th Century Fox era! The movie is now playing in theaters across the United States. Check out the official trailer below.