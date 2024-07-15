Suspected Drug-Smuggling Tunnel Requires Oxygen Tanks

A hidden drug-smuggling tunnel was found last week. It connects Tijuana to the United States. Authorities needed oxygen tanks to reach its end.

Mexican authorities got an anonymous tip.

When Mexico’s National Guard arrived, they saw someone digging. “It’s attached to a tunnel that had been taken out of commission in 2022,” said Baja California’s Secretary of Public Safety, Leopoldo Tizoc Aguilar Duran.

The tunnel is so long that neither American nor Mexican officials have found its exit point due to lack of oxygen. According to Latin Times, Aguilar and his team are securing oxygen tanks for further exploration.

In 2022, another underground drug smuggling tunnel was discovered—the 90th one since 1993 in the Southern District of California. That same year, Mexican authorities found a 793-foot tunnel with reinforced walls, rail systems, electricity, lighting, and ventilation.

This earlier tunnel ran from a Tijuana home to a San Diego home. It was the second such discovery in less than a month. Inside, authorities seized 1,762 pounds of cocaine, meth, and heroin.

This latest tunnel is the first discovered in 2024. U.S. law mandates filling the local side with concrete once tunnels like this are found. However, this will be done after obtaining enough oxygen tanks for investigation completion.