Mark Wahlberg Terrorizes Plane in New Mel Gibson Film Flight Risk

Check out Mark Wahlberg’s movies, and you might notice he isn’t as big a star as he was 10-15 years ago. Back then, he made tons of money from the Ted movies and worked with famous directors like Martin Scorsese and Michael Bay.

These days? Not so much.

In the last decade, apart from Uncharted—which flopped both critically and at the box office—Wahlberg has mostly been in lesser-known action flicks. Think Spenser Confidential, Infinite, and The Family Plan. He’s also done some serious dramas like Joe Bell and Father Stu, but they didn’t get much attention.

His latest movie, directed by Mel Gibson, is called Flight Risk. It’s another typical Wahlberg action movie. But there’s a twist: Marky Mark is really going for it this time.

Gibson got him to wear a bald cap—not just any bald cap, but one that mimics male pattern baldness. Wahlberg didn’t stop there; he threw in both a Southern drawl and a New York accent! Add in some B-movie action on a plane, and Michelle Dockery from Downton Abbey, and you’ve got one of this summer’s must-see films.

In addition to Wahlberg and Dockery, Topher Grace also stars in Flight Risk. The movie hits theaters on Friday, October 8.

Interestingly, the trailer for Flight Risk dropped just a day after the trailer for Wahlberg’s other new film, The Union.

“A construction worker from Jersey who quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart, Roxanne, suddenly comes back into his life and recruits him on a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission,” says Netflix about Wahlberg’s role in The Union.

Two Mark Wahlberg movies coming soon. Which one will you watch first?