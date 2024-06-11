Mutating Drug-Resistant Superbug on Space Station

A superbug that resists many drugs was found changing on the International Space Station (ISS). This could be dangerous for astronauts who arrived there last week.

NASA discovered 13 strains of the bacterium Enterobacter bugandensis on the ISS. These strains are known for being hard to treat with drugs.

The bacteria were left in a closed environment where they mutated. They became genetically different from the same bacteria found on Earth.

In a research paper published in the journal Microbiome, scientists wrote, “Microorganisms within built environments profoundly affect the health of inhabitants.” The ISS is a unique place to study these changes due to its extreme conditions, like microgravity and high levels of solar radiation.

“Recent studies have demonstrated that microorganisms exposed to microgravity can acquire antibiotic resistance and heightened virulence via rapid mutations and horizontal gene transfer,” the paper continued. These changes can make the bacteria more dangerous.

“Prolonged space travel under microgravity can also compromise astronauts’ immune systems,” the researchers noted. This makes astronauts more vulnerable to diseases.

“The microbial population of the ISS might potentially impact astronauts’ microbiomes,” they added. New crew arrivals can change the microbial balance.

Understanding how microbes colonize and interact is crucial for astronaut health. The researchers emphasized the need for strong preventive measures to protect astronauts from potential threats.

They believe the unique stresses of space are driving these genetic changes. The space environment is unlike any on Earth.

According to the National Institutes of Health, pathogens like Enterobacter bugandensis can cause severe infections in newborns and people with weak immune systems.