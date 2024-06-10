UFOs May Prove Cryptoterrestrials Live Among Us

Scientists from Harvard and Montana Tech say there’s a 10% chance some UFOs were flown by “cryptoterrestrials.” These are beings that might live in secret places like underwater bases, volcanoes, or Antarctica.

Crazy, right?

Some theories suggest these aliens hide where humans can’t easily find them. They might be in deep oceans or even inside active volcanoes. Imagine that!

This new study, published in Philosophy and Cosmology, dives deeper into these ideas. Author Mac Tonnies wrote in his book, The Cryptoterrestrials, that some alien sightings could be explained by a hidden humanoid species on Earth. He called them a “sister race” with advanced technology.

The study talks about different types of cryptoterrestrials. One type is an ancient human civilization that survived a disaster, like a flood, and still exists in some form today. These are called “human cryptoterrestrials.”

There are also non-human cryptoterrestrials, which might have evolved from dinosaurs. Then there are extraterrestrial ones who came to Earth and stayed. And finally, magical beings like fairies and elves.

Albert Einstein’s former assistant, Dr. Shirley Wright, claimed she and Einstein saw bodies from the Roswell crash. She said they were advanced humans living underground. Wild, huh?

The study also mentions theories about these beings having a base on the moon. They reference whistleblower David Grusch and UFO journalist Jaime Maussan.

The researchers believe cryptoterrestrials might be behind many UFO sightings. They estimate there’s a 1 in 10 chance these beings live among us.

“All four CTHs [cryptoterrestrial hypotheses] are far-fetched on their face; we entertain them here because some aspects of UAP [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, or UFOs] are strange enough that they seem to call for unconventional explanations. Most investigations of UAP to date have focused on the ETH [extraterrestrial hypotheses], which does have several lines of evidence in its favor,” the study’s authors wrote.

“Nonetheless, the ETH does not exhaust the possible accounts of UAP. Given how little is known about these strange phenomena, it seems prudent to keep every line of inquiry – including the various CTHs – in play.”

“Indeed, this is a fitting summary of the CTH: it may be exceedingly improbable, but hopefully this paper has shown it should nevertheless be kept on the table as we seek to understand the ongoing empirical mystery of UAP.”