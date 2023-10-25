It’s time for another season of MTV’s long-running reality competition series The Challenge. This season has been dubbed Battle for a New Champion with 24 players who have never won before battling it out for their first-ever championship and the $1 million grand prize.

Season 39 premieres on Wednesday, October 25.

Episode 1 is titled, “Teamwork Makes The Perfect Work.”

This season was filmed in Pula, Croatia between June and July 2023.

VIEW GALLERY

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion features alumni from The Challenge, Are You the One?, Big Brother (UK and U.S.), Ex on the Beach (UK), Survivor (Romania, Turkey and U.S.), Love Island (U.S.), So You Think You Can Dance, The Mole Germany, Exatlon (U.S.), Ibiza Weekender, The Bachelor & The Bachelorette (Australia), 12 Dates of Christmas, The Circle (U.S.), The Only Way Is Essex, Shipwrecked, and The Royal World.

For the first time in The Challenge history, there is no full-time contestant from The Real World and the first season with all returning players.

However, legendary Challenge champs CT Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, Jordan Wiseley, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stucky, Tori Deal, Brad Fiorenza, Devin Walker, Kaycee Clark, and Kaz Crossley will return in surprise elimination appearances throughout the season.

How can you tune in to the season premiere?

All of the information you need to watch the season premiere of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion can be seen below.

‘The Challenge: Battle For A New Champion’ Details & Viewing Info

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Episode Title: “Teamwork Makes The Perfect Work”

Location: Pula, Croatia

Main Card Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: MTV

Live Stream: Stream 1

‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ Cast List

Jessica Brody

Berna Canbeldek

Ed Eason

Big T Fazakerley

Michele Fitzgerald

Asaf Goren

Horacio Gutiérrez

Callum Izzard

Moriah Jadea

Jujuy Jiménez

Olivia Kaiser

Corey Lay

James Lock

Nurys Mateo

Hughie Maughan

Emanuel Neagu

Chauncey Palmer

Melissa Reeves

Ravyn Rochelle

Colleen Schneider

Jay Starrett

Ciarran Stott

Kyland Young

Zara Zoffany

Watch ‘The Challenge: Battle For A New Champion’ on Phone, Tablet & Mobile Device

Feel like watching The Challenge: Battle For A New Champion on your tablet or mobile device? No access to the boob tube? Don’t sweat it, champ, you can still download the MTV app and be on your merry way. You can also use Roku and Xbox One. If you want full access, make sure you have a cable or satellite subscription.

There’s one other to watch the show on your phone, tablet or mobile device: sign up for SlingTV. If you want to see the VMA awards, you’ll need to sign up for the “Comedy Extra” deal, which adds $5 to your current Sling Orange ($20) or Sling Blue ($25) package. The first week of Sling is absolutely free, and if you cancel your subscription within seven days, you will not be charged a penny.

A full look at the cast for MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness can be seen below.