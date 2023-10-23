As the years go by and the youth become the adults, weed has assimilated itself more and more into everyday life, and therefore, everyday business. Medical marijuana, commercial marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, literal marijuana commercials, edible marijuana, marijuana oil, marijuana magazines, and now, COED marijuana articles.

Everybody else in the United States seems to be getting in on the reefer madness, so we’ve decided to do the same by introducing a new franchise: Weed Strain of the Week.

When I think of weed strains, the first thing that comes to mind is the 2008 stoner comedy classic Pineapple Express. In one of the earliest scenes of the movie, Saul explains to Dale how fire his newest strain of marijuana — Pineapple Express — is by only referring to previous strains that Dale had smoked.

“This is like if that Blue Oyster shit met that Afghan Kush I had – and they had a baby. And then, meanwhile, that crazy Northern Light stuff I had and the Super Red Espresso Snowflake met and had a baby. And by some miracle, those two babies met and fucked – this would the shit that they birthed.”

The strain “Super Red Espresso Snowflake” always stood out because it’s the perfect skewering of drug dealers who tried tell you what kind of strain you were buying: they were really just making shit up.

However, now that legal marijuana and dispensaries exist, actual marijuana strains are more prevalent than ever, so we figured it’s time we start learning them all, one by one.

This week’s Weed Strain of the Week? Cherry Dooku.

Cherry Dooku

– Species: evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa)

Cherry Dooku is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Cherry Pie X another unknown hybrid strain. Named for the iconic jedi of Star Wars lore, Cherry Dooku offers a head-spinning high and potent effects that will leave you coming back for more again and again. The high will settle in quickly, rushing through your brain with a forceful euphoria that instantly boosts the spirits and infuses you with a giggly motivation. You’ll be creatively inspired and socially inclined, easily chatting with anyone around you about anything at all. A soothing body high comes next, sinking into your limbs with a heavy tingle before fully taking hold. Combined with its high 19-20% average THC level, these effects make Cherry Dooku a great choice for treating chronic stress or anxiety, depression or mood swings, chronic pain and PTSD. This bud has a sweet and fruity cherry berry flavor with a lightly spicy strawberry pine exhale.

– THC Content: 18 percent