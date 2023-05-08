As the years go by and the youth become the adults, weed has assimilated itself more and more into everyday life, and therefore, everyday business. Medical marijuana, commercial marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, literal marijuana commercials, edible marijuana, marijuana oil, marijuana magazines, and now, COED marijuana articles.

Everybody else in the United States seems to be getting in on the reefer madness, so we’ve decided to do the same by introducing a new franchise: Weed Strain of the Week.

When I think of weed strains, the first thing that comes to mind is the 2008 stoner comedy classic Pineapple Express. In one of the earliest scenes of the movie, Saul explains to Dale how fire his newest strain of marijuana — Pineapple Express — is by only referring to previous strains that Dale had smoked.

“This is like if that Blue Oyster shit met that Afghan Kush I had – and they had a baby. And then, meanwhile, that crazy Northern Light stuff I had and the Super Red Espresso Snowflake met and had a baby. And by some miracle, those two babies met and fucked – this would the shit that they birthed.”

The strain “Super Red Espresso Snowflake” always stood out because it’s the perfect skewering of drug dealers who tried to tell you what kind of strain you were buying: they were really just making shit up.

However, now that legal marijuana and dispensaries exist, actual marijuana strains are more prevalent than ever, so we figured it’s time we start learning them all, one by one.

This week’s Weed Strain of the Week? Alcoholic Alligator.

Alcoholic Alligator

– Species: Hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Swamp Things

You’ll feel almost instantly lifted with a sense of mental energy and euphoria filling your brain a few minutes after your final toke. This is accompanied by a sharp boost in creativity and sociability that lends itself well to any artistic task at hand or any social situation that you may find yourself in. At the same time, a lazy and relaxing body high will wash over you, lulling you into a state of couchlock that isn’t sedative, but simply overly lazy. Combined with its high 26-29% average THC level, these effects make Alcoholic Alligator a great choice for treating conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, depression, PTSD, mood swings and chronic fatigue. This bud has a skunky and sour citrusy lemon flavor with a super pungent and peppery aroma to match. Alcoholic Alligator buds have small spade-shaped dark olive green nugs with thin yellow-orange hairs and a coating of tiny, golden-white crystal trichomes.

– THC Content: 26%