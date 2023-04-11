Cars, Watches, & Golden Gun: What Are the Best James Bond Gadgets Ever?

After 60 years and 25 different 007 films, the James Bond franchise has had its fair share of incredible gadgets. Each of them has helped the MI6 secret agent accomplish his mission and escape the dangers that they have posed for him.

However, which of the gadgets that he has had to use have been considered the best? Depending on who you ask, that could be a very subjective and opinionated discussion, as it is possible to argue pros and cons for each of those that Bond has had to use. Nonetheless, each has a level of significance and importance.

Gadgets are A Main Feature

There are a number of aspects that make a successful 007 film, and one of those is the gadgets that are used. They have become an integral part of each of his missions, and with technology playing a role, there does seem to be a constant array of new devices made available to him with each new installment of the franchise.

Each is equipped with the latest technologies and the newest innovations to try and give Bond an edge over the “bad guys”, but which of those that have been made available to him thus far can be considered to be among the best?

Bond’s Cars

You can guarantee that each of the Bond films will feature a stunning sports car that will be equipped with the latest gadgets in order for him to catch or escape the clutches of the villains he is trying to escape.

Whether it be the Aston Martin V12 Vanquish that was used in the Die Another Day film, which came equipped with an invisibility cloak or the Lotus Esprit S1 submarine car that he had in The Spy Who Loved Me in order to dive into the water after a chase through the streets of Costa Smeralda, cars are always considered a major part of the 007 franchise.

Each of the actors to have portrayed Bond have had some fun with a vehicle, and it is likely the next person to play the lead character will get the opportunity to do so in the future, too. According to the betting odds available right now, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the most likely to play the secret agent next as he has odds of +163, while Henry Cavill (+200), and James Norton (+250) are considered to be the next most likely.

There has been a lot of attention about who will be the next Bond following the news that Daniel Craig will not be playing the role moving forward, but most will just be keen to see the souped-up cars and the gadgets that they each have!

The Watches

007 will not go anywhere without a classic timepiece on his wrist, and it is not necessarily because he needs to know the time. No, each watch that he had has been created with special tools and gadgets that have helped him to escape danger whenever needed.

One of the classic watches many remember was in the Live and Let Die film, as Bond wore a Rolex Submariner that featured a buzzsaw that could help him get out of prison. Additionally, it was a timepiece that also featured an electromagnet, too. The watch used in Never Say Never Again – a Rolex – featured a laser that was capable of burning through chains, while recent films have seen the weaponry and technology incorporated in his watches only being amplified as EMP devices have been used in No Time To Die.

Golden Gun

Gamers of the classic Nintendo 64 game, GoldenEye 007, will know just how great of a gadget the Golden Gun is, and with a film titled after it, there is no doubt it has to be considered one of the best to have ever existed and to have been used by the MI6 spy.

In the film, The Man With The Golden Gun, Francisco Scaramanga was as deadly as they came with a gun. The Golden Gun itself was a device that could fire golden bullets and was custom-made out of different items while also being an item that could get past metal detectors due to gold’s ability to be detected at a certain frequency. This made it easier to get around with it on him.

It is one of the gadgets that many immediately think of when asked about the best ones in the history of the James Bond franchise, which is why it has to appear on this list!