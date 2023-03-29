Pepsi Unveils New Logo That Will Roll Out Nationwide This Fall

For the first time in 14 years, Pepsi is getting a new look.

This week, PepsiCo unveiled a new logo that will be coming nationwide this fall. The rebranding and fresh new look is to celebrate the drink’s 125th anniversary.

Pepsi’s chief marketing officer, Todd Kaplan, shared a first look at the new logo — which features a “modern, custom font” — on social media. The colors for the new logo have also been updated, with black and “electric blue” being prominent.

🚨 Welcome to a new era of Pepsi!🚨 Couldn’t be more proud to share our new Pepsi logo and visual identity that we will be rolling out in the US this fall! pic.twitter.com/OC80a6PyDd — Todd Kaplan (@T_Kap) March 28, 2023

“We couldn’t be more excited to begin a new era for Pepsi, as this exciting new and modern look will drive brand distinction to show up bigger and bolder and help people find new ways to unapologetically enjoy the things they love,” Kaplan said in the news release. “This new visual system brings out the best of the Pepsi brand’s rich heritage, while taking a giant leap forward to set it up for success in an increasingly digital world.”

While PepsiCo. will roll out the new logo nationwide this fall, it will be introduced to the rest of the world in 2024.