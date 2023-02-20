Hundreds of thousands of ready-to-drink Starbucks beverages are being recalled.

According to the New York Times, more than 300,000 bottles of Vanilla Frappuccino have been removed from the marketplace because they may contain glass. The Food and Drug Administration identified a “foreign object” in the bottles which led to the recalling of 302,400 bottles of the drink — which is distributed by PepsiCo.

It is a Class II recall which carries a “lower chance” of major injuries or death, but still “serious enough adverse events to have irreversible consequences,” the report states.

Beverages that are being recalled have expiration dates of March 8, May 29, June 4, and June 10 this year. The UPC number is 0 12000-81331 3 and you can call 1-800-211-8307 if you believe your product to be affected.

“The impacted products have best by dates of March 8, 2023; May 29, 2023; June 4, 2023; and June 10, 2023 and were distributed across the United States,” a statement from PepsiCo read. “The removal of these products from the marketplace is currently underway. The products are not sold at Starbucks retail locations.

“The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve. ‘Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised.”

Make sure to check those expiration dates and UPC numbers, because no one wants to be chugging glass.