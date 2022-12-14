Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the popular DJ from Ellen Degeneres’ morning talk show, has died at age 40. According to a report from TMZ, tWitch died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an apparent suicide.

Boss was found dead inside of a Los Angeles hotel.

From the report:

Law enforcement sources tell us Stephen’s wife Allison Holker ran into an LAPD station Tuesday, and she was frantic because she said Stephen had left home without his car — something that was not like him at all. We’re told, a short time later police got a call for a shooting at an L.A. hotel … and they found Stephen there, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Boss and his wife celebrated their nine-year anniversary on Saturday. He is survived by his wife and three children.

After breaking on to the scene as the runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance back in 2008 and spending time in multiple acting roles, he joined the Ellen show in 2014 and continued to be the DJ until its end in May 2022. Boss became an executive producer of the show in 2020.

Our deepest condolences go out to Boss’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a suicide prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.