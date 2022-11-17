Meet the World’s Strongest Vape: What Is a THCP Cartridge?

Say hello to the strongest, most powerful, most potent vape product ever introduced into the legal cannabis market. Exactly how robust is this cannabinoid? THCP carts are 33 times stronger than cannabis! You heard that correctly — all-new THCP cartridges are over 30 times more potent than classic delta-9 THC. You have never seen anything this intense that is also perfectly legal. Are you ready to meet the world’s strongest vape? We’re sure you have plenty of questions, starting with “what is a THCP cartridge?” But we have all the answers you need.

Get ready to explore the benefits and the buzz. THCP carts may be new to the market, but they’re already making a name for themselves. Can you handle all of this excitement?

What Is THCP? Is It a New Cannabinoid?

Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabiphoral may be a mouthful, but this all-natural, hemp-derived cannabinoid, commonly known as THCP, is a barn burner of a compound. Like most cannabinoids of the hemp legalization era, which includes delta 8, delta 10, HHC, THCO, and others, THCP appears in small amounts in the hemp plant. Manufacturers use a natural process that converts CBD into THCP, allowing retailers to sell the compound on a mass scale.

Some quick facts about THCP:

Studies show it is very closely related to delta 9 THC.

THCP binds to CB1 receptors at a rate 33 times more than delta 9.

Research shows that 0.3mg of THCP equals 10mg of THC.

What all this means, in so many words, is that THCP is strong — extremely strong!

So Then, What’s a THCP Cart?

When it comes to cannabinoids, gummies usually rule. But with a product as potent as this, vapes are always recommended. THCP carts are small, cylindrical containers pre-filled with your favorite flavor or strain of vape liquid. You only need a 510-compatible battery, which attaches to the cart and heats the vapor. The cart itself is disposable — you remove it from the battery and throw it out when finished — but the battery continues to be reused.

Online retailers, such as the extremely popular and well-known CBD Mall, sell THCP carts in various strains so that consumers can enjoy a potent buzz with a smooth taste. Such strains may include:

White Widow

Animal Cookie

Blackberry Kush

God’s Gift

Limoncello

How Do I Use a THCP Cartridge?

THCP carts may have a slight learning curve for some, but overall they’re user-friendly, and the entire process is self-evident. The real magic occurs inside the device. To operate your THCP vape cartridge, attach the cart to your battery and inhale (some models may have a button you need to press). Here’s what you need to know:

A THCP Cart is a container pre-filled with vape liquid, in this case, THCP.

The Battery powers your device. Be sure to keep it charged.

Most notably, the battery powers the Atomizer , which heats the vape liquid, turning it into a vapor you can inhale.

Finally, there is a Mouthpiece . As you probably guessed, this is where you place your lips and inhale.

Your device may or may not have a Button that activates the atomizer. If not, the atomizer will start when you inhale.

It’s a simple process. If you don’t have a battery, most shops sell vape accessories to help you get started!

What Are the Benefits of Choosing THCP Carts?

Why would you prefer a THCP Cart over another product as a consumer spending your money? The obvious answer is high. With a buzz over 30 times stronger than THC, choosing a THCP cart is easy. But what if being high isn’t your only motivation? What if you need more?

Well, then, THCP carts are ideal because this compound has several known benefits. According to some early research and anecdotal evidence, THCP may help users with pain relief and work as a decent sleep aid. Moreover, when using cartridges, as opposed to edibles, you receive an instant high. Vaping THCP is the method with the highest bioavailability — your body absorbs more of the compound this way than through any other route of ingestion.

Final Thoughts: THCP Carts Are Potent

THCP carts are potent, and we can’t stress that enough. But THCP is safe, as are all cannabinoids derived from hemp. It’s always recommended that you use such products in moderation, as that’s the best way to maintain a safe and pleasurable experience with them. And always bring enough to share with your friends, as THCP carts make a great conversation starter!