Ranking the Best Dating Apps for 2022

Dating apps are now the go-to method used by those looking to make a connection with a special someone or even to find love. But with so many on the market now, it’s difficult to figure out which option is the best.

It’s always worth thinking about what you want from a dating app before signing up; while some platforms are geared towards those looking for a serious relationship, others are designed for those interested in something more casual.

Different apps offer different features, too, so taking the time to consider, for example, whether you want the ability to filter profiles as part of your search or how you want to go about communicating with a potential date once you’ve matched is time well spent.

Here are a few of the big players in the dating app market in 2022.

Match

Match was founded back in 1993, making it the longest-running of all the digital dating services – it’s played Cupid to tens of thousands of couples and remains one of the most popular dating apps of all.

Match is aimed at those looking for a serious relationship rather than something more casual and features an intuitive interface and excellent filtering tools. Profiles are vetted, and users are required to fill them in properly, helping to ensure that only those who are serious about dating make it onto the platform.

There is a price to pay for this, and you’ll be charged a monthly subscription to access the site; there are additional features you can purchase, too, such as Boost, which, for a set time period, will ensure that your profile gets seen by more of the people you want it to.

The sign-up process is quick and hassle-free, the customer support is comprehensive, and – best of all – Match has a proven track record of success. Most folks know at least one married couple who connected via this platform.

Bumble

Created by Tinder’s co-founders, Bumble offers its users a unique way of doing things: women must make the first move! This has proven to be really popular, with many women appreciating the protection this method offers from a flood of sometimes unwelcome messages.

Users view profiles, swiping left on those that don’t tickle their fancy and right on the ones that do. If it’s a mutual match, the woman needs to kick the conversation off: before then, the guy can’t message her. But there’s a catch! The woman only has 24 hours to begin a discussion, or the match will expire.

Unlike most of its competitors, most of Bumble’s features can be accessed with a free account: users can browse, connect, and chat with other members without needing to upgrade to a paid membership. Bumble Boost is available; however: the charge to use this service unlocks features such as the ability to see who has already swiped right on you and to reconnect with expired matches.

With its enhanced safety features, in-depth profiles, and easy-to-use interface, Bumble comes in at a very respectable second place in our dating app rankings.

Tinder

This dating app invented the whole concept of swiping left and right and is still going strong. Tinder is known for matching up those looking for fun hook-ups as well as relationships and is perfect for people seeking a flirtation that may – or may not – lead to something more.

Tinder has a huge membership base, which makes finding matches a relatively easy process; plus, the app uses a location-based matching system to help users make connections with people that they can realistically meet for a date.

Overall, Tinder is aimed at younger singles and may not be the best choice for those who are definitely looking for a long-term, serious relationship. Nonetheless, the app is well deserving of a place in our rankings: its enduring popularity, extensive database, fun interface – and the fact that, if nothing else, it’ll distract you from sending a message to your ex that you’ll later regret – secure the platform a place on the list.

Hinge

This is a solid choice for those looking for a fun way to find a lasting relationship. The app is satisfyingly feature-rich, and there’s a strong focus on building a great profile. For this reason, users are much more likely to make meaningful connections with like-minded matches.

The Hinge profile interface really helps users express their personalities – and get a glimpse of their possible matches, too. Visuals and texts merge seamlessly to give a sense of real individuals, rather than presenting a generic stream simply waiting to be swiped. To this end, Hinge offers multiple ways to like a profile: users are encouraged to like a certain picture or answer to a question and even to comment on a specific section of the other person’s profile.

For its refreshing focus on the people behind the profiles and the vibrancy of the platform, Hinge is worthy of a top spot in our rankings.

Kippo

And rounding up our list of 2022’s best dating apps is a much lesser-known platform that’s gradually building a big fan base. Kippo is a dating app designed for self-confessed video game geeks to make a romantic connection with like-minded gamers.

This is a mobile-only app, and its aesthetic is like no other dating platform out there. Profiles are created that resemble character cards in a video game. And users are not limited to just viewing these profiles to find a match.

With Kippo, you can invite matches to the Kippo Arcade, a virtual world where users and potential romantic matches can interact and explore – audio chat is combined to create an experience that merges dating with gaming. Presently, users can customize their avatars, but Kippo has big plans for the years ahead: expect to see the incorporation of user-generated content and a blockchain-based marketplace in the near future. Meaning your virtual date can buy you a virtual cup of coffee while you hang out.

Finding the Best Dating Apps to Try

If you are still not sure what dating app is right for your personal circumstances and needs then why not check out the best dating apps of 2022, leaving you the relatively simple job of selecting the right one so that you can get your dating journey off on the right foot.

And remember, however, you choose to look for love, stay open-minded, always remember that your personal safety is the main priority – and enjoy the journey!