Entertainment on the Palm of Your Hand – How Smartphones Took Over the World

Statista reports that there are around 6.65 billion smartphone users worldwide. That is already 83.37% of the world’s population. This number is forecasted to reach over 7.33 billion by 2025. So, based on these numbers alone, we can say that smartphones have already taken over the world.

Don’t worry, smartphones aren’t as diabolical as some are saying. Mobile phones have been very useful and made so many things a whole lot easier to access. Thanks to mobile technology, people can communicate with anybody even from the other side of the world.

Many can now shop online and no longer wait in long lines at the supermarket. The same goes with banking and even leisurely activities like online gaming and gambling. With a smartphone, sports fans can download a unique betting and online casino app from 10CRIC and other casinos and bookies.

The bottom line is that mobile technology has been good in different industries and this is why many of them are also switching their focus to the mobile market.

Global Mobile Usage in Numbers

GSMA real-time intelligence data says that there are now over 10.80 billion mobile connections worldwide which is more than the world’s population based on the UN digital analyst estimates.

Don’t get confused because this simply means that there are over 10 billion active sim cards on different mobile devices including vehicles. Still, that’s a lot of mobile connections.

When it comes to growth of smartphone users worldwide, has increased by 49.89% from 2017 to this year. In 2017, it was estimated that there are around 4.44 billion smartphone users and now it blew up to 6.65 billion.

It is Statista that projects the growth of this number to over 7.5 billion by 2026. Based on this, more people will be using different mobile devices including smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices.

Meanwhile, the World Advertising Research Center believes that by 2025, 72% of all internet users will be going online with their smartphones.

Now, about which country has the most number of smartphone users, it’s China with over 918.45 million. The growth of the mobile market in the country is mainly attributed to the country’s population size.

Meanwhile, Thailand has the lowest number of smartphone users with 37.88 million. Here are the Top 10 countries with the most smartphone users according to Newzoo:

Vietnam – 61.37 million

Germany – 65.24 million

Mexico – 70.14 million

Japan – 80 million

Russia – 99.93 million

Brazil – 109.34 million

Indonesia – 160.23 million

United States – 270 million

India – 439.42 million

China – 918.45 million

Mobile Entertainment

In 2019, research was released in the UK about what people use their mobile phones the most. Here are the top 10 daily reasons that came out from a survey:

Watching YouTube Videos

Online Banking

Messaging on WhatsApp

Checking the Weather

Online Shopping

Reading News

Using Camera

Browsing Facebook

Sending and Reading Emails

Texting

With this comes the realization that many people mainly use their smartphones on communicating with others and as a great device to find entertainment.

It’s no wonder why mobile apps like YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram are some of the biggest mobile platforms today. Even the mobile gaming sector has been significantly growing over the last few years.

In 2021, it was reported that over 2.6 billion people would play games on their mobile devices. This year, a report was also released that 62% of people would install a game on their phones within the week of owning one.

Some of the most popular mobile games right now are Roblox, Candy Crush Saga, Fishdom, Call of Duty: Mobile, Stumble Guys, Garena Free Fire, Pokemon GO, Coin Master, and the never-ending popular game Subway Surfers which now has 82 million downloads.

Aside from regular mobile games, people are also turning to mobile gambling. Many online gambling operators are starting to shift their focus to the mobile market and this is why gambling apps are now easier to download on platforms like Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Some of the most popular mobile gambling apps today are 10CRIC, Betway, Bet365, 888 Casino, and more. Real money games like slot machines, roulette, and blackjack are popular with many. Recently, live casinos are also gaining traction since players can now join live tables even on mobile.

Conclusion

We are definitely in the mobile era now. Consumers nowadays prefer on-demand services and this is also the case for the entertainment industry. This is why streaming is now the preferred way for many to watch movies and TV shows.

They want to be able to get entertainment when it’s most convenient and even if they are on the go. That said, smartphones will continue to play a huge role in the growth of businesses in the entertainment scene.