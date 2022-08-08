Ryan Fellows, a star of the Discovery show Street Outlaws: Fastest In America, was killed in a fiery car accident on Sunday while filming for the series in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fellows was 41 years old.

Fellows was driving a gold Nissan 240z in what was the 8th out of 9 races scheduled to film for the show when he lost control near the finish line. Fellows’ car rolled and was engulfed in flames.

Those who were at the scene were unable to get him out of the vehicle on time, according to TMZ.

“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss,” a spokesperson for Discovery said in a statement.

A GoFundMe has been created to help support Fellows’ family.

“Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him,” the fundraiser reads.

Fellows is survived by his wife, Liz, and children, Josiah and Olivia.

Our deepest condolences go out to Fellows’ family during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.