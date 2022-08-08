FBI Searches Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home; Trump Issues Statement

FBI agents carried out a search of Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday.

According to CNN, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents and classified documents that may have been taken to the home.

Trump was at his Trump Tower home in New York when the search was carried out. He confirmed the news in a statement claiming that he was “under siege” and “raided” by the FBI as they executed the search warrant.

“My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement. “It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.

“Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe!”

BREAKING: FBI raids Trump's home in Mar-A-Lago, according to statement pic.twitter.com/zUCdcMXGQB — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 8, 2022

From the report:

The FBI’s search included examining where documents were kept, according to another person familiar with the investigation, and boxes of items were taken. Following the National Archives’ recovering of White House records from Mar-a-Lago in recent months, the FBI on Monday had to verify that nothing was left behind.

Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb confirmed the FBI seized documents during the search.

“President Trump and his legal team have been cooperative with FBI and DOJ officials every step of the way. The FBI did conduct an unannounced raid and seized papers,” Bobb said.

The Justice Department has declined to comment on the FBI search and White House officials say they were not notified of the search ahead of time.