Buffalo Wild Wings is announcing another new menu item and this one could be a game-changer.

Let’s meet the “Bird Dawg.”

Bird Dawgs are hand-breaded chicken tender on a brioche bun loaded up with sauces and toppings and will be part of the restaurant’s brand new Happy Hour menu.

VIEW GALLERY

The options are the Loaded Bird Dawg topped with beer cheese and wild honey mustard; Honey BBQ Bird Dawg topped with fries and Buffalo Wild Wings’ Honey BBQ sauce; and Buffalo Bird Dawg topped with ranch, napa slaw, and Buffalo Wild Wings’ Medium Buffalo sauce.

You can also create a custom Bird Dawg to match your preferences.

Happy Hour menu highlights include $3 tall drafts of Wild Herd Kolsh by Goose Island, $5 Strawberry Margaritas, $6 Truly Berry Cherry Limeade, $3 Chips and Salsa, $5 Bird Dawgs, and more.

B-Dubs, keep up the good work!