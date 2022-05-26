Six Film Franchises That Would Make For Great Games

Going to the movies is a pastime people have enjoyed for decades, and despite the prominence of streaming, that hasn’t changed. In fact, the opposite has happened; we’ve seen movies get bigger, longer, and more costly. There are now some film franchises that have become so big that we think they’d make for great games.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

Over the last ten years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU has dominated the industry, breaking box office records for numerous films. Its popularity hasn’t wavered over the 20+ films Disney has released. There are plenty of characters within the MCU to base the game on, whether that’s the original six Avengers or the countless heroes that join the team later in the franchise. You could make story-driven video games based on individual characters or make big-scale adventure titles, or even fighting games based on the various MCU team-ups and villains.

Avatar

Avatar broke records and received critical acclaim when the film was released in 2009, and with several new films set to release in the coming years, the franchise’s popularity will in no doubt reach unparalleled levels. So now’s the time to release an exciting video slot based on the first film, available to online casinos and sister sites. The game can take inspiration from Pandora’s gorgeous visuals, and incorporate some unique and fun special features based on the Na’vi and their fight against colonisation efforts.

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious is a popular film franchise that consists of nine main films, with an additional two set to release soon. The films are known for their action, fast cars, and jokes, and developers could easily turn the franchise into a mobile racing game that takes inspiration from the film and incorporates characters from the franchise too. While the franchise isn’t as deep as some of the others on this list, we still believe games based on the series would do great.

Evil Dead

Evil Dead is a popular horror franchise that consists of five films and a television show. The franchise has been a huge success, particularly among horror enthusiasts, and helped kick-start Bruce Campbell’s film career. Horror-themed games do incredibly well around Halloween, so developers could easily create a game that embraces the franchise’s horror roots, perfect for the spooky season.

James Bond

James Bond is one of the most successful action franchises in the world, consisting of over 20 films with a variety of well-known actors. Casino game developers could easily make a slew of video slots based on the different films, the various Bonds, the famous Bond girls, and the slew of iconic villains from each film. There’s plenty of material to use here as inspiration, and we know for a fact that Bond fans will love playing the games.

Star Wars

Star Wars has always been popular, but it seems to have bolstered in recent years with the release of the new trilogy, the spin-offs, and the new television shows. There are plenty of films to take inspiration from, along with numerous well-known characters and villains too. Developers could easily make games, video games or slots, based on the individual trilogies which Star Wars is most famous for or focus on the spin-off material instead.

In short, there are plenty of famous film franchises that would make for excellent games. We’ve seen developers release plenty of branded casino games, particularly within the online gambling industry, and these have proven to be hugely popular. The franchises we’ve listed above will also likely create a slew of popular games, and we hope developers jump on them soon.